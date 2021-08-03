‘She Said’: Patricia Clarkson Joins Movie About NY Times’ Harvey Weinstein Investigation

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Patricia Clarkson has been signed to Universal Pictures/Annapurna/Plan B’s She Said, based on New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor’s best-selling book, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, which chronicled their award-winning investigation of the Harvey Weinstein sexual-assault story in 2017.

Clarkson will play Rebecca Corbett, the New York Times’ investigations department editor who oversaw the reporters. As Deadline previously reported, Twohey and Kantor are set to be played by multi-Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, respectively. Corbett joined The New York Times in 2004 and has edited numerous Pulitzer Prize-winning stories. Clarkson is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.

Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida) adapted the screenplay which Maria Schrader is directing. Schrader recently won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series for Netflix’s critically acclaimed limited series Unorthodox.

Clarkson’s continuous innovative work in independent film earned her the 2018 British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sally Potter’s film The Party. In 2019 Clarkson won the Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award for her role in HBO/Blumhouse’s Sharp Objects. Last year she was also seen at the helm of the Krewe of Muses Mardi Gras Parade, she was honored with the Precious Gem Award at the Miami Film Festival, and honored with the prestigious “Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema” from the 54th annual Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. She was Oscar nominated in the Supporting Actress category for 2003’s Pieces of April.

In 2018, Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment optioned the rights to She Said under their co-production deal. Oscar nominee Megan Ellison (Zero Dark Thirty, American Hustle) will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Oscar winners Brad Pitt (12 Years a Slave, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (12 Years a Slave, Moonlight) will produce for Plan B.

Universal’s Vice President of Production Lexi Barta is overseeing the project for the studio.