‘Shark Tank’ Costar Robert Herjavec Makes Lake Rescue Of Ex-NHL Player And Family

The family of former Chicago Blackhawks pro hockey goalie Tom Lawson now has a summer story to tell about the time they were rescued by a Shark.
Shark Tank panelist Robert Herjavec was jet skiing on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada when he saw a man frantically waiving for assistance. The stranded family included Lawson, his wife Breann, and daughters Ava and Faith, plus son Luke.
The sun was setting and the family was not in a boat meant to be on the water at night. They were out of gas and basically stranded.
Herjavec tied a rope to his jet ski and towed them back to safety. He posted a video about the incident on his Instagram, and Lawson’s wife also gave an online saluate. .
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.