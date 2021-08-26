‘Shark Tank’ Guest Sharks For New Season Include Kevin Hart, Skims And Nextdoor Co-Founders

Shark Tank will feature four new guest sharks when ABC’s freshly Emmy-nominated unscripted series returns for its 13th season in October, the network revealed Thursday during its virtual TCA presentations.

Kevin Hart, whose entertainment companies include HartBeat Productions and comedy brand Laugh Out Loud, will swim into the tank for the first time, joined by Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder with Khloe Kardashian of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS with Kim Kardashian; Peter Jones, an original Dragon on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den; and Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia.

Each will appear individually on the show’s panel throughout the upcoming season alongside staple sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. ABC also said that Kind founder and executive chairman Daniel Lubetzky will also return this season.

Shark Tank, produced by MGM and Sony Pictures Television, is coming off its most-watched season in three years. That earned it three Emmy nominations: for Structured Reality Program, Host, and Casting for a Reality Program. It previously won the Emmy in the Structured Reality category in four consecutive seasons from 2014-17.

The new season premieres Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m. Episodes are available the day after they premiere on Hulu.