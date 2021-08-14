‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Slams Disney CEO’s Earnings Call Comment: “We Are Not An Experiment”

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu took to social media on Saturday to respond to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s recent comment, referring to the release of his Marvel film as an “interesting experiment.”

“We are not an “interesting experiment”. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise,” Liu wrote on Instagram. “I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

Liu later took to Twitter to reiterate his point.

Chapek’s comments came Thursday during a Disney earning call. He was remarking on the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters for 45 days, before becoming available for streaming on Disney+.

The film premiering on September 3 is one of the first from Disney to be released in this fashion, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic—following 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, which opened this weekend. Other recent Disney blockbusters, including Jungle Cruise, Black Widow and Cruella, have had a joint release in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access.

The exec went on to say that Shang-Chi would be “another data point” for Disney, as it strategizes the release of other major titles.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel’s first Asian superhero movie. It centers on Shang-Chi (Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, watching as he is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung and more.

Liu’s comments on Instagram and Twitter can be found below.