‘Shameless’: Showtime Boss Says “There Was Always Hope” Emmy Rossum Would Return For Finale

There “was always hope” that Shameless star Emmy Rossum would return for the show’s final season, Showtime president Gary Levin revealed Tuesday. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out due to scheduling conflicts.

Rossum departed the series about the dysfunctional Gallagher family (based on the British series of the same name) after nine seasons in 2019.

“In terms of Emmy, there were no clear understandings but there was always hope that she’d come back. But reality intruded,” Levine said during the network’s executive panel at TCA. “She had a deal at Universal and she got a limited series greenlit that she was producing and starring in. We just couldn’t make the schedule work at the end of the day. John Wells tried and nobody’s better at that than John Wells.”

He added, “Emmy was wonderful when she was in it but I think the show thrived afterwards as well. It was a great 11 seasons and I miss it too.”

Rossum’s upcoming project is Peacock’s Angelyne about the model, actress and L.A. icon Angelyne (born Ronia Tamar Goldberg). The former Shameless star is serving as executive producer of the series and will go blonde bombshell to play the lead.

A trailer for the series was released in April 2020 and there have been no updates about its release by the streamer.