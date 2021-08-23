Sex Pistols Frontman John Lydon Loses Legal Battle With Band Mates Over Song Usage In Danny Boyle TV Drama

John Lydon, the lead singer of the Sex Pistols, has lost a court case with his former band mates, drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones, over the usage of the group’s songs in the upcoming Danny Boyle-directed TV series Pistol.

Lydon had wanted to block the band’s tracks from being used in the six-part FX program, which will chronicle the punk group’s rise to prominence. His lawyer claimed the project would show Lydon in “a hostile and unflattering light”, while the singer in court described the situation as “slave labor”.

However, Cook and Jones in turn sued Lydon for his efforts to veto the deal, claiming he had signed up to a “majority rule” agreement that allowed them to overrule any individual veto.

The High Court judge, Anthony Mann, ruled that the singer had “signed away his power” to control the songs and that the series producers “could act as they saw fit”, as per the BBC.

“Relationships between band members have always been strained, even going back to the days when the band was performing,” added Mann. “Mr Lydon has not shrunk from describing his difficult relationships with the other members… and that has persisted even through their comeback tours in the 1990s and 2000s. It persists today.”