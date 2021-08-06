‘Sex Education’ Star Boards UK Feature ‘Kindling’; Venice Passion For Film Award; ITV Hub Record – Global Briefs

UK indie ‘Kindling’ Gears Up

EXCLUSIVE: George Somner (Sex Education), Conrad Khan (County Lines) and Wilson Mbomio (The Witcher) are leading the cast of Kindling, an indie feature now shooting in the UK. Connor O’Hara wrote and is directing the pic. Producers are Lowkey Films’ Jamie Gamache and Lipsync Productions’ Mark Foligno. Executive Producers include Andrew & Terry Loveday (Haymarket Films), Norman Merry and Peter Hampden (Lipsync Productions) and Rachel Warren and Carl Shepherd (Hyprr Films). Pic is based on director O’Hara’s own experience of losing two friends within two days of each other at the age of 21. Also starring are Mia McKenna Bruce (Persuasion), Rory J Saper (Find Me in Paris), Kaine Zajaz (Our Girl), with Geoff Bell (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones). “To have spent the last six years finessing and growing with this script, it feels incredible to have a cast and crew alongside us that are taking such a personal story and making it a reality,” said director O’Hara. “As we start principal photography I feel incredibly proud to be bringing these true and honest characters to life and to be showing a positive exploration into how humans cope with grief.”

Production designer Marcus Rowland will receive the Passion for Film Award of the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Rowland’s latest picture, Last Night In Soho, screens at the fest this year. His credits also include Rocketman, Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs The World. Rowland will pick up his prize on September 4 before the Out of Competition Last Night In Soho screening.

ITV said its online platform ITV Hub recorded its most successful month on record in July, with 93.3 million consumption hours viewed. That was a 221% increase on last year. July also saw a record number of monthly active users, up 119% year-on-year, but the company didn’t disclose the specific figure. There were a total of 219 live streams across the month. July saw the return of Love Island to the channel as well as the England soccer team’s Euro 2020 campaign. ITV+, the ad free subscription version of the platform, reached 567,000 subscribers last month, a 16% increase over the same time last year.