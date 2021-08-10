Senate Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill In Key Step In Advancing Joe Biden’s Agenda

The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday, in a rare moment of bipartisanship that also moves forward a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The bill passed 69-30. Nineteen Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats and two independents in support.

The legislation provides tens of billions for revitalizing rail and public transportation, highways and freeways, water sources and, perhaps most important to the entertainment industry, now focused on a streaming future, is $65 billion to build out internet access throughout the country, whether in rural areas or via expanded subsidies for low-incomes users to afford service.

“When the Senate is run with an open hand — rather than a closed fist — senators can accomplish big things,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said from the floor just before the vote, as it was clear that it would pass.

While the legislation was hailed as a victory against the notion that the Senate was hopelessly polarizing, the goodwill likely will give way to a more partisan process.

That is because after the vote, Schumer quickly moved forward with another component of the Biden agenda, an estimated $3.5 trillion set of spending on childcare, universal pre-K, expanded Medicare benefits, clean energy and a host of other items. That package will be pursued via budget resolution, a process that requires a simply majority vote. That was evident by the presence in the chamber of Vice President Kamala Harris, who can break a tie.

“The two-track strategy is proceeding full steam ahead,” Schumer said.

The budget resolution also includes plans to offset the spending by increasing taxes on high income individuals and on corporations. The latter in particular is of interest to the business lobby, including the studios and media companies, which championed a decrease in the corporate rate, from 35% to 21%, in 2017. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), a key swing vote, has said that he would not back a rate increase to 28%, but would support a rate of 25%.

The House still needs to approve the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, and the timing of that vote is still uncertain, as well as the $3.5 trillion budget resolution. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that a vote on the infrastructure deal would come after the Senate approves the budget resolution. So ultimate passage will mean threading the needle between the moderate and liberal wings of the party, with Democrats having just three votes to lose.

Biden was expected to address the vote at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, but the moment of victory was obscured by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he was resigning amid sexual harassment allegations, with his statement covered across cable news networks.

Among the groups advocating for the proposal were major cable and internet providers. Michael Powell, the president and CEO of NCTA — The Internet and Television Association, said in a statement that the infrastructure legislation “demonstrates that policymakers can find common ground on issues that are important for America’s future, including the need to get all Americans connected to robust and reliable broadband service.”

The broadband spending includes $42.5 billion for states to build out internet infrastructure in areas with no service or slow speeds. Companies that receive funding would be required to offer low cost plans to low income households. Another $14,2 billion will go to extending internet subsidies — generally $30 per subscriber — for eligible families to afford service.

Internet providers also will be required to provide consumers with uniform labels on their pricing and services, intended to make it easier for potential subscribers to decide which service to buy.

Public interest advocates have praised the bill, but still have significant concerns that it still will fall short in providing the money needed to fully build out high speed internet service in underserved areas. There also was some disappointment that the $30 subsidy is less than the $50 offered as part of coronavirus relief legislation.

The legislation also includes other spending aimed at addressing climate change, as well as funding for a network of electric vehicle charging stations and upgrading electrical grids. About $550 billion in the $1.2 trillion package is new spending, with the remainder already allocated in past legislation.