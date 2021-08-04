Selena Gomez Slams ‘The Good Fight’ For “Tasteless” Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her battle with lupus, doesn’t think a joke on The Good Fight about her operation was funny at all.

Criticizing a scene that aired on the Paramount+ drama last month, Gomez tweeted last night, “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

The scene in question depicted Good Fight characters tossing around joke ideas for TV exec Del Cooper (Wayne Brady), with the characters listing off-limits topics such as autism, necrophilia and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.”

The reference stems from a 2020 episode of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell update, in which characters debated the identity of Gomez’s kidney donor. Peacock later apologized and removed the scene.

As with the Saved by the Bell episode, The Good Fight drew immediate criticism from Gomez’s fans. In her tweet, the actress thanked her followers, noting, “My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU.” She included a link to sign up for organ donation.