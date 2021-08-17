‘Secrets Of Playboy’: A+E Announces Documentary About Dark Side Of Playboy

A+E Network is releasing Secrets of Playboy in early 2022, a documentary about the hidden truths behind the Playboy empire viewed through a modern lens produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

“The fantasy world of Playboy has been shrouded in secrecy for decades and we are proud to lift the veil on these long-hidden stories,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E in a statement. “Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal effects of Hugh Hefner’s empire, while also exploring his legacy’s larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality.”

The project will feature archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders including Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia; past girlfriends of Hefner’s including Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Sondra Theodore; Hefner’s personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum; Bunny Mother PJ Masten; Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor.

IPC’s Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Matt Shanfield serve as executive producers along with Alexandra Dean who is an executive producer, showrunner, and director. The series is co-directed by Arlene Nelson. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Dolores Gavin serve as executive producers for A&E.

Watch the trailer for Secrets of Playboy above.