‘Search Party’: Kathy Griffin Joins HBO Max Dark Comedy’s Season 5 Cast As Recurring

Search Party continues to build its stacked Season 5 cast as Kathy Griffin joins the HBO Max dark comedy in a recurring role, Deadline has confirmed.

From creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.

The Emmy-winning My Life on the D-List comedian will recur as Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who takes Clare McNulty’s Chantal under her wing as a codependent apprentice. Season 5 will see Dory enter a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn, played byJeff Goldblum. Dory folds her old friends into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

Related Story Day-And-Date Streaming Is "Winning Strategy", But Consumer Bond With Movies Is "Greater Now Than It's Ever Been", WarnerMedia & Universal Execs Say

Search Party is executive produced by Bliss, Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

Watch on Deadline

“Working with Kathy was a huge life moment for us. She brought so much warmth, humanity, and professionalism to set and delivered a performance that will delight the world,” said Bliss and Rogers.

Griffin, who recently shared that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung, completed her Laugh Your Head Off World Tour and debuted her Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story feature film in 2019. Griffin has acted in a number of television titles including Crank Yankers, You, American Dad!, Glee,Law & Order: SVU and Suddenly Susan.

She is repped by The Initiative Group and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

Variety first broke the news.