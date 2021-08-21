Sean Penn Likens Unvaccinated People To Someone Pointing A Gun In Your Face And Citing Second Amendment Rights

Actor Sean Penn once again came out strongly against unvaccinated people, likening their insistance on free choice to a Second Amendment advocate pointing a gun in your face. Speaking to CNN host Michael Smerconish, Penn – who previously refused to have unvaccinated people on the set of his Watergate series Gaslit — said that while he has “some areas of strong belief in the Second Amendment,” he can’t support those who use the Constitution to justify what he perceives as dangerous actions.

“It’s, you know, I have some areas of strong belief in the Second Amendment,” Penn said “But I think that you need to recognize how, you know, with something like this, you can’t go around pointing a gun in somebody’s face, which is what it is when people are unvaccinated.”

Penn said there were only two categories of people who are resisting being vaccinated.

“There are those that, once the FDA gives full approval, will go forward with it. And that there are those who have become entrenched in a kind of radical libertarianism and an identity of politic that has sort of perversely turned this issue into something that forgets that in the United States of America, our entire history, it’s all based on being independent because we understand interdependency. The entire history of successful things in this country.”