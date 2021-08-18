Sean Lock Dies: ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Comedian Was 58; Tributes From Ricky Gervais, Bill Bailey, David Baddiel & More

Sean Lock, the UK TV personality known for his deadpan style and appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has died at the age of 58.

Lock had been battling cancer for some time and died at home surrounded by his family, his agent confirmed to the Guardian.

Breaking into TV in the early 1990s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces, Lock had various behind and in front of the camera roles on the small screen. He also had his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of Misery, which later became the TV series 15 Storeys High, which he wrote and acted in.

In the 2000s he was nominated for the Perrier Comedy Award and won Best Live Comic at the British Comedy Awards. He then became a regular on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and QI, and was a mainstay on the Jimmy Carr-hosted series 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Related Story George Lopez Endorses Embattled Gavin Newsom As California Governor Struggles Among Latinos

Lock was married to Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and had two daughters and a son.

Watch on Deadline

“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much,” said fellow comedian Lee Mack in a statement.

Here are a selection of tributes to Lock from this morning:

Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man. 💔 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 18, 2021

With the passing of Sean Lock we have lost the best of the best.He made me laugh like few others do.A massive talent who made stand up look effortless and approached his illness in the same no nonsense way he approached life.A great loss. — Ross Noble (@realrossnoble) August 18, 2021

So sad to hear about Sean Lock. He was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. 15 Stories High was was absolute genius. I’ll miss him so much. — Diane Morgan (@missdianemorgan) August 18, 2021

Sean Lock; A brilliant comedian, obviously, but just a genuinely hilarious guy too and one of the soundest guys in comedy, from when I first started to when we last had a laugh together. Very sad news. — Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) August 18, 2021

'If I could have my ashes spread anywhere I wanted, I'd have them spread in Piers Morgan's eyes.'

RIP Sean Lock. pic.twitter.com/tkAswfn6OQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 18, 2021

Very sad to hear about Sean Lock. One of my absolute favourite comics. Always always made me laugh. RIP Sean. X — Tim Vine (@RealTimVine) August 18, 2021

Sean Lock was the first comedian I saw live, Leeds festival in 2002 and became my favourite comedian. He made me want to get up on stage. I watched everything he did. I was even lucky enough to support him a few times. The nicest man ever. Absolutely devastated. Rest easy Sean. — Lloyd Griffith (@LloydGriffith) August 18, 2021

I can't think of a comedian more universally revered and loved by the comedy community at all levels. He was an incredible inspiration for a lot of us who first started watching TV comedy as teenagers. Absolutely heartbreaking, RIP Sean Lock. — Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) August 18, 2021

I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way. — Susie Dent 💙 (@susie_dent) August 18, 2021

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

Rest in peace Sean Lock. A true natural comedian who taught me so much x — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) August 18, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear of Sean Lock's passing. Sean was a QI regular right from the first series, and helped to shape the show with his fantastically sharp wit and anarchic good humour. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/BbjiF5jkqb — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) August 18, 2021

Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 18, 2021

So dreadfully sad. Sean Lock was one of the best. A rare comedian who could make you laugh like a drain if you’d never seen comedy before or had watched it every day of your life. God damn it. https://t.co/DtfNVejB7l — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) August 18, 2021