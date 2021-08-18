Skip to main content
Sean Lock Dies: ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Comedian Was 58; Tributes From Ricky Gervais, Bill Bailey, David Baddiel & More

Sean Lock
Sean Lock AP

Sean Lock, the UK TV personality known for his deadpan style and appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has died at the age of 58.

Lock had been battling cancer for some time and died at home surrounded by his family, his agent confirmed to the Guardian.

Breaking into TV in the early 1990s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces, Lock had various behind and in front of the camera roles on the small screen. He also had his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of Misery, which later became the TV series 15 Storeys High, which he wrote and acted in.

In the 2000s he was nominated for the Perrier Comedy Award and won Best Live Comic at the British Comedy Awards. He then became a regular on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and QI, and was a mainstay on the Jimmy Carr-hosted series 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Lock was married to Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and had two daughters and a son.

“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much,” said fellow comedian Lee Mack in a statement.

Here are a selection of tributes to Lock from this morning:

 

