Scott Rudin No Longer Executive Producer On FX’s ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ In Wake Of Abuse Allegations

FX this morning announced a Season 4 renewal for Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s vampire mocumentary series What We Do In the Shadows, and Scott Rudin, who has been on the show since its inception, was not listed among the executive producers for the upcoming season.

An FX rep confirmed for Deadline that Rudin is no longer an executive producer on the series, declining further comment.

Rudin’s involvement in What We Do In the Shadows came under scrutiny in April, following allegations of systematic abuse against the uber producer.

At the time, Rudin issued a statement saying that he was “stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway.” The carefully worded statement excluded What We Do in the Shadows as the horror comedy airs on an ad-supported network, FX.

Rudin was an executive producer on the first three seasons of What We Do In the Shadows via his Scott Rudin Prods., sharing in the show’s 2020 Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nomination. The series came out of the big first-look look Rudin had with the former Fox Networks Group, which included FX. That pact has since expired.

What We Do In the Shadows, based on Clement and Waititi’s 2014 feature film, stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch. It follows the lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years in the New York borough of Staten Island.

Season 3 of the series premieres Sept. 2.