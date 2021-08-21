Dan And Eugene Levy Cancel ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Farewell Tour Amid Covid-19 Surge

Add Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour to the list of anticipated events canceled, due to the surge in Covid-19 seen across North America.

The Pop TV series’ creators and stars, Dan and Eugene Levy, broke the bad news to their “incredible” fans on Friday night, in a joint statement published to Twitter.

“When we postponed the Schitt’s Creek: The Farwell tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year,” the Levys wrote. “However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we’ve found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future. So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic.”

They noted that all tickets “will be refunded immediately upon cancellation.

“We’re so sorry to be missing you,” they wrote in closing, “and we will continue to to try to find a way to see you in the future.”

First announced back in March of 2020, and subsequently delayed due to the pandemic, Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour was intended as a celebration of the popular Canadian sitcom, which came to the end of its sixth and final season in April of last year. The Levys had been scheduled to appear in cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C., along with co-stars including Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid.

The series debuting in 2015 centered on members of the incredibly wealthy Rose family, watching as they were forced to move to the town they once bought as a joke, when their funds dried up.

Schitt’s Creek was a series that built momentum slowly, eventually coming to cultivate a huge following, and winning various major awards. Recognized solely by Canadian award shows in its first three seasons, it began to break out stateside in 2018, when it became the first Canadian series to be nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy.

In 2019, the show finally broke into the Emmys pack in four categories, winning none. But in 2020, it claimed seven statuettes, breaking the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

Dan and Eugene Levy’s Twitter statement can be found below.