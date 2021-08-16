Scarlett Johansson Joins Cast Of Wes Anderson Film Shooting In Spain

Two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson has joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s next feature, which is currently in production in Spain, Deadline can confirm.

She’ll appear in the writer-director’s latest along with previously announced cast members Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrian Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend and Tilda Swinton.

The title and plot are being kept under wraps, as are details surrounding the character Johansson is playing.

The actress previously voiced a role in Anderson’s 2018 stop-motion outing Isle of Dogs. This will be the first time, though, that she appears before the camera on one of his productions.

Johansson was most recently seen starring in Disney and Marvel’s blockbuster Black Widow. She’ll soon feature in Illumination and Universal’s animated sequel Sing 2, reprising her role of Ash.

Up next for Anderson is The French Dispatch, his love letter to journalists, which premiered in Cannes and will be released by Searchlight Pictures on October 22.

Johansson’s casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.