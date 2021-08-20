San Sebastian Film Fest To Open With International Premiere Of Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’

Spain’s San Sebastian Festival has set Zhang Yimou’s Chinese epic One Second as the opening film for its competition program this year. The screening will mark the film’s international premiere.

The film has had a rocky road to the international festival circuit. It was originally selected to debut at the Berlinale in 2019 but was abruptly withdrawn at the last minute due to “technical difficulties”. It was widely understood that the film had been removed due to pressure from the Chinese government.

After reshoots, the movie was cleared for release in China in November last year, though it only grossed $10M, an underwhelming figure for a high-profile title that was seen as having potential for international recognition. Since then, the pic was announced as the closing film of Toronto, and Neon boarded U.S. rights.

Today, San Sebastian also added Michael Showalter’s The Eyes Of Tammy Faye and Thierry de Peretti’s Undercover to its competition selection.