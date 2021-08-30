‘Salem’s Lot’ New Line Adaptation Adds Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp & Spencer Treat Clark

EXCLUSIVE: New Line’s feature adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestseller Salem’s Lot is expanding its cast with The Assistant actress Makenzie Leigh, Primetime Emmy nominee Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark who’ll star opposite of previously announced Lewis Pullman.

In Salem’s Lot, author Ben Mears (Pullman) returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. Leigh will play Susan Norton, Camp is Matthew Burke and Clark is Mike Ryerson.

In the book, Susan Norton is a resident of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine. Ben and her eventually fall in love, and she has a knowledge of the vampires in town. Matt Burke is a former high school English teacher who knows about the Marten’s House evil past and helps out Ben. Mike Ryerson is one of the town’s simple folk and becomes a victim to the events at hand.

Salem’s Lot was King’s first novel to top the New York Times best-seller list at #1 and become an instant classic when it published. The project carries forward New Line’s horror legacy and relationship with the author following the studio’s global phenomenon with It and It Chapter Two which combined grossed $1.17 billion. New Line is also currently developing The Long Walk.

Watch on Deadline

Leigh broke out as the protagonist’s romantic fixation in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk followed her memorable turn opposite Christopher Abbot in James White. She appeared in the critically acclaimed film The Assistant which made its world premiere at Telluride as well as the NBC miniseries The Slap and the Fox series Gotham.

Camp most recently earned a SAG Nomination for his performance as Mr. Shaibel in the hit Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit. Prior to this, he is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance in the acclaimed limited series The Night Of. Up next, Camp will star in the Showtime series American Rust premiering Sept. 12, as well as make his much anticipated return to the New York stage in the Audible revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night directed by Robert O’Hara.

Clark starred in the 2019 M. Night Shyamalan Universal feature Glass opposite Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson. On television he recently starred in the TNT series Animal Kingdom, in season two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix and in ABC/Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He started acting at a young age, first appearing in films such as the Oscar winning Gladiator and M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable. Other film credits include Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River, The Last House on the Left, The Last Exorcism Part II, Joss Whedon’s Much Ado About Nothing and Blumhouse’s The Town That Dreaded Sundown.

New Line is reuniting with the producing teams behind their record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring Universe (highest grossing horror franchise of all time with $2B+ WW) and the Stephen King It films (highest grossing horror film of all time at $700M+ worldwide) for Salem’s Lot. Producers are James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster and Roy Lee for Vertigo alongside Mark Wolper.

New Line frequent collaborator Gary Dauberman wrote the screenplay and is directing. Dauberman has written six films for New Line, including the global blockbuster two-film adaptation of It and four installments in the record-breaking The Conjuring universe, totaling over $2.4B in global box office receipts. Dauberman made his directorial debut in 2019 with New Line’s critical and box office hit Annabelle Comes Home.

Michael Bederman, Dauberman, Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott, and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs will executive produce.

Leigh is repped by Untitled Entertainment, ICM Partners. Camp is repped by Innovative Artists and Ken Weinrib at Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo. Clark is repped by The Gersh Agency, Untitled Entertainment.