Towanda Underdue Elected To SAG-AFTRA National Board In Washington, D.C.

Towanda Underdue has been elected to the national board of SAG-AFTRA representing the union’s Washington-Mid Atlantic local. Underdue, whose many credits include House of Cards and Veep, defeated Lance Lewman 486 votes to 425.

Fran Drescher, running for national president at the top of the Unite for Strength slate, posted a campaign video supporting Lewman, but her camp considers Underdue “an ally.” The opposition MembershipFirst slate, headed by Matthew Modine, said before the votes were counted that they are “advocating for Towanda,” noting that she “is an independent.”

Underdue told Deadline that “both sides seem to be supporting me.” You can see Dresher’s campaign video supporting her rival here.

In her campaign statement, Underdue said: “I want to be a voice that bridges the needs of our Mid-Atlantic Local chapter with those of the National chapter so that we all can shine as bright.”

Watch on Deadline

Jack Speer, running unopposed, was elected to the national board representing broadcasters, and Kathryn Klvana, also running unopposed, was elected president of the local. They were both endorsed by Drescher.

The local represents members working in Washington D.C., Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Of its 4,355 eligible members, 954 voted (21.91%).

Eight of the union’s 25 locals are still voting, including Los Angeles and New York. The final votes for national president and secretary-treasurer will be tabulated September 2.