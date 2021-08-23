Ryan Whitney Newman Boards ‘Reagan’ Biopic; Gigi Gustin Joins ‘Chastise’ Horror Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Whitney Newman has joined the cast of Reagan, the indie on the 40th President of the United States, which stars Dennis Quaid.

The film from Rawhide Pictures follows Ronald Reagan’s journey from his childhood in Dixon, IL to Hollywood to the White House. It’s set for release in theaters in 2022.

Newman will play Reagan’s first love, Margaret “Mugs” Cleaver, opposite David Henrie, who is playing a younger version of the president.

Directed by Sean McNamara, from a script by Howard Klausner, with Mark Joseph producing, the film also stars Penelope Ann Miller, Mena Suvari, Lesley-Anne Down, Kevin Dillon, Jon Voight and more.

Newman is best known for her series regular roles on DisneyXD’s Zeke and Luther, Nick-at-Nite’s multi-cam comedy See Dad Run and Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans. She has also appeared in the films Monster House with Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kevin James and Nick Cannon as well as Zoom with Tim Allen, Courteney Cox, Chevy Chase and Kate Mara.

She is represented by Gersh, manager Jodi Michelle and Myman Greenspan Fox.

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Gustin is joining prolific horror actor Bill Moseley (Night of the Living Dead, House of 1000 Corpses) in the horror-thriller Chastise, from director Demetrius Navarro.

The D Street Films title, which is currently in production, watches as horrific events inspire two young women to set out on a cross-country trail of chaos in their mobile tattoo van. With deviant subjects lurking around every corner, they devise an experiment that’s part human trials and full vigilante justice. Their avant garde methods go viral and ignite a social movement.

Chastise‘s ensemble also includes Sydney Malakeh, Cassandra Ballard, Malcolm Danare, and Tasha Tacosa.

Damon McCarthy is producing, with Frank Thomas Parker exec producing. Danare and Tacosa are also serving as co-producers.

Gustin, who appeared opposite DMX in Fast and Fierce: Death Race and as Rosie in the Amazon Prime TV series Bulge Bracket, is repped by Becky Randazzo at Kreativ Media Partners.