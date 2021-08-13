Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Scores $2.2M In Thursday Night Previews

Disney/20th Century Studio’s Free Guy is off to a very hopeful start, clocking $2.2M last night from previews that started at 6PM. It’s a number that’s just under the Thursday night of Disney’s Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt family movie Jungle Cruise which made $2.7M. That film only had Thursday night as a pure theatrical window before becoming available day-and-date the next day on Disney+ Premier and in theatres. Free Guy has a 45-day theatrical window in all global markets.

Another plus? Free Guy posted higher Thursday previews than Reynold’s previous August hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard which did $1.65M. Note that 2017 release was rated R while Free Guy is PG-13. Hitman’s Bodyguard posted a pre-pandemic gross of $21.38M.

Conservative expectations are that the Shawn Levy-directed film opens to mid-to-high-teens at 4,165 theaters today. All studios are nervously watching the box office as headlines of the surging delta variant poise to shake up the fall and holiday season.

Watch on Deadline

That’s not the case for Free Guy: It’s respecting a theatrical window. The reason why Disney kept Free Guy theatrical was due to a previous pay one TV window commitment the production had with HBO under its original contract terms at 20th Century Fox. Nonetheless, Disney is giving a big push for the Ryan Reynolds film this weekend. The previous Fox brass who hatched Free Guy were excited about this film, and it’s clear in Disney’s push for the film, they are too. iSpot estimates that the TV campaign spend for Free Guy is at $10.3M, including airings on Disney-owned networks, triggering ad impressions of 942.2M. The top networks who booked ads were NBC (16.2%), Hallmark (9.9%), ABC (8.6%), USA Network (4.6%), ESPN (4.4%). Free Guy had ads on the Olympics (20.6%), NBA games, (5.1%), the sitcom Mom (2.1%), NFL (1.8%), and ESPN SportsCenter (1.8%).

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Sony Pictures

Stage 6 Films and Screen Gems’ R-rated horror thriller Don’t Breathe 2 took in $965K last night off shows starting at 7 p.m. in 2,575 locations. The studio is eyeing $8M-$10M. Critics soured on this sequel at 50% Rotten to the first 2016 chapter’s 88% certified fresh. Don’t Breathe 2, which is rated R, posted a preview number that’s under the $1.2M of Sony’s previous horror title Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, however that movie was PG-13; that sequel opening to $8.8M, and currently counting $23.7M. Screen Gems’ PG-13 Slender Man which opened during the same exact weekend three years ago posted a Thursday night of $1M.

MGM

MGM/United Artists’ Respect had a great Thursday night as well with $650K besting the preview night results of Harriet and Blackklansman which were $600K each. A high single digit result is expected. Both pre-pandemic titles, Blackkklansman saw a $10.8M opening at 1,512 over Aug. 10-12, 2018 while Harriet did $11.6M at 2,059 theaters over the first weekend of November, 2019. The movie, directed by Liesl Tommy, stars Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul.