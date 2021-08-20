You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Free Guy’ Lands China Release Date

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Nancy Tartaglione

Free Guy
'Free Guy' Disney

Disney’s 20th Century Studios’ Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy is getting a China release date of Aug. 27.

The most recent major Hollywood titles to hit the PRC are Disney/Pixar’s Luca today which made $1.18M on its opening day, behind the 22nd day of local title Raging Fire ($2.84M) and Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in mid-June. To date, Peter Rabbit 2 has grossed $30.7M in China., repping close to a third of its overseas $113.4M results.

This comes as great news as there has been a backlog in China of submitted Hollywood product including Warner Bros’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Warner Bros.’ Reminiscence and Dune, and Disney’s upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The likelihood of a Black Widow release remains dubious.

The first Deadpool movie didn’t release in China as it was too violent, however, 20th Century got Dead Pool 2 in which made $42.4M. The ongoing overseas comp for Free Guy has been Warner Bros.’ Steven Spielberg videogame movie Ready Player One which did great business in China making $218.4M.

Free Guy‘s dating is another sign that the PRC unofficial blackout period for Hollywood titles is ending. There are currently around 30% of all China cinemas closed due to the Covid surge with box office being muted recently. Capacity limits at cinemas in low-risk areas are at 75%.

 

