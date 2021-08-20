‘Free Guy’ Lands China Release Date

Disney’s 20th Century Studios’ Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy is getting a China release date of Aug. 27.

The most recent major Hollywood titles to hit the PRC are Disney/Pixar’s Luca today which made $1.18M on its opening day, behind the 22nd day of local title Raging Fire ($2.84M) and Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in mid-June. To date, Peter Rabbit 2 has grossed $30.7M in China., repping close to a third of its overseas $113.4M results.

This comes as great news as there has been a backlog in China of submitted Hollywood product including Warner Bros’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Warner Bros.’ Reminiscence and Dune, and Disney’s upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The likelihood of a Black Widow release remains dubious.

The first Deadpool movie didn’t release in China as it was too violent, however, 20th Century got Dead Pool 2 in which made $42.4M. The ongoing overseas comp for Free Guy has been Warner Bros.’ Steven Spielberg videogame movie Ready Player One which did great business in China making $218.4M.

Free Guy‘s dating is another sign that the PRC unofficial blackout period for Hollywood titles is ending. There are currently around 30% of all China cinemas closed due to the Covid surge with box office being muted recently. Capacity limits at cinemas in low-risk areas are at 75%.