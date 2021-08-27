‘Free Guy’ Heading To No. 1 Weekend Spot In China As Hollywood Movies Return

After a two-month blackout period in China for Hollywood movies, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy is looking to lead all pics in the country at the weekend B.O. with a $18M+, possibly $20M take. That’s a promising start for one of the first big movies from Hollywood after a long-hiatus, besting the $15M opening weekend of A Quiet Place Part II, and the $7.8M first weekend of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

The Shawn Levy-directed pic, off a very good Maoyan 9.2 score (Deadpool 2 7.6), a TPP of 9.0, and solid Douban of 7.8, has cashed in a first day of $5.4M.

With Covid conditions improving in China, the number of theaters closed has shrunk from 31% to 27%. We also hear that in low-risk areas, cinemas are operating at 75% capacity.

Heading into the weekend, the Ryan Reynolds movie has grossed $130.3M globally, split between $65.7M domestic (No. 1 through two weeks) and $64.6M international.