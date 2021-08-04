‘Rutherford Falls’ Co-Creator Sierra Teller Ornelas Extends Overall Deal With Universal TV

Sierra Teller Ornelas is staying with Universal Television. The co-creator, executive producer and writer of Peacock’s Rutherford Falls has extended her overall deal with the studio behind the series. Under the new pact, Ornelas will continue to develop new projects for UTV, a division of Universal Studio Group, to live on various platforms.

“Sierra is an incredibly ambitious and passionate writer and producer who brings a sense of purpose and infectious comedic wit to everything she touches,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “From her time on Superstore to recently as co-creator of Rutherford Falls, she’s been terrific to work with, and we are grateful and excited to continue our partnership with her at UTV.”

Ornelas is currently working on UTV’s Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard project starring Maya Rudolph for Apple TV+. She will also start on season two of Rutherford Falls with fellow co-creators and executive producers, Michael Schur and Ed Helms.

Watch on Deadline

Ornelas’ previous credits include co-executive producer on NBC’s Superstore and ABC’s Splitting Up Together. She also was a producer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a co-producer on Selfie for ABC, an executive story editor on Fox’s Surviving Jack and a story editor on Happy Endings for ABC.

“I am elated to continue this wonderful partnership with Universal Television,” said Ornelas. “Pearlena, Erin, Jim, and Megan have all given me immense support and are honestly the most solid humans around.”

Ornelas is repped by United Talent Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole.