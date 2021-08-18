‘Rupi Kaur Live’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For Special From New York Times Bestseller – Watch The Trailer

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled Rupi Kaur Live, a one-hour original special from New York Times bestseller Rupi Kaur, which will become available for streaming in North America on August 27.

The special from the internationally renowned author, artist, and performer is a distinctive fusion of poetry, spoken word, music, and compelling visuals inspired by her poetry collections. In it, Kaur guides the audience through a journey centered on growth and healing, invoking humor, acknowledging heartache, and inspiring empowerment.

Liz Patrick directed the Amazon Original Special, written and performed by Kaur, which was produced by Andrews McMeel Universal in association with Hyde Park Entertainment. Kaur also exec produced the project with Rakhi Mutta, Fred Nelson, and Kimmie Kim.

“Sharing this show with the world is a dream come true,” said Kaur. “I’ve spent a decade performing my poetry around the world, and every show since I was a teenager till now, has amounted to this live special. Performing poems from my books milk and honey, the sun and her flowers and home body was surreal. It is an honour to bring spoken word poetry into the homes of my readers through this live special on Prime Video.”

“Rupi is a standout artist who connects with her fans across multiple platforms and experiences, offering honesty and expectance with her art,” added Tyler Bern, who serves as Head of Content for Prime Video Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “Prime Video is delighted to exclusively bring this live special to her fans and audiences across North America.”

Kaur’s deal with Amazon was negotiated by Addison Mehr, Fred Nelson, and Peter Schube.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming special above.