‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Set At VH1, ‘Untucked’ & ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Greenlit For New Seasons

VH1 will continue to slay with RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has been Ru-newed for Season 14. Companion series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will also return for new seasons of behind-the-scenes drama and memorable moments.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will once again introduce a new batch of fierce drag queens looking to snatch the title of “America’s Next Drag Super Star.” The Covid-era Season 13, which is currently nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards across the franchise, saw Los Angeles queen Symone walk away with the crown. Runners up were Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé. Lala Ri took home the title of Miss Congeniality.

The Season 13 finale drew 772,000 total viewers in Live+SD, making it the most-watched episode of the Emmy-winning reality drag queen competition series since the Season 10 finale in 2018. The grande finale also finished with a 0.61 rating, marking the highest-rated episode of the season (+39% vs. season to-date) and had the best share in franchise history (3.11).

“I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens – past, present and future – that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” said Emmy-winning host and executive producer, RuPaul. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”

VH1 has also greenlit RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. In this spin-off, celebrities team with with Drag Race alumni who mentor them and help them undergo a drag transformation in the hopes of becoming “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar.” Winners donate prize money to the charity of their choice. Vanessa Williams, Alex Newell, Madison Beer and Hayley Kiyoko were among the participating celebs in the series’ first season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race are produced by World of Wonder Productions.