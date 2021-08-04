Rose Byrne Dramedy ‘Physical’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple TV+

Ahead of Physical‘s Season 1 finale Friday on Apple TV+, the half-hour dramedy from Annie Weisman has been renewed for Season 2.

Rose Byrne stars as Sheila, a woman in the early 1980s who is struggling with bulimia but begins to ascend from housewife to aerobics video star in the face of her husband’s run for a local political office in San Diego. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today but was entirely radical at the time — the female lifestyle guru.

In Friday’s finale, titled “Let’s Get Together,” Sheila entertains an intriguing proposition while her business associate Bunny’s (Della Saba)finances and Tyler’s (Lou Taylor Pucci) health come to a head.

Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao also star.

“We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story,” said Michelle Lee, Director of Domestic Programming at Apple TV+. “And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”

Physical is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, Physical is directed by Craig Gillespie and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.