‘Rosaline’: Spencer Stevenson Joins 20th Century’s Reimagining Of ‘Romeo & Juliet’

EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Stevenson (The Purge) has joined Kaitlyn Dever, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Isabela Merced, Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford in the cast of Rosaline, 20th Century’s reimagining of Romeo and Juliet.

The film, based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. In it, we see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex.

Stevenson joins as Paris, Rosaline’s best friend and confidant who finds himself mixed up in the Romeo and Juliet storyline.

Karen Maine is directing Rosaline from a script by (500) Days of Summer’s Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing, with Emily Morris and Becca Edelman overseeing the project for 21 Laps, and Sarah Shepard overseeing for 20th Century.

Stevenson’s previous credits include USA Network’s The Purge and Augustine Frizzell’s Indie Spirit Award nominee, Never Goin’ Back. He’s also appeared thus far in episodes of Mindhunter and One Mississippi.

The actor is represented by Antonia DeNardo at Millennium Artists and A3 Artists Agency.