Ron Cephas Jones & Vinnie Jones Join Season 2 Of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and British actor Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) are set for key recurring roles opposite Christopher Meloni on Season 2 of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Created by Dick Wolf, in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Cephas Jones will play Congressman Leon Kilbride, a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right.

Jones will portray Albi Briscu, an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones made Emmy history recently as the first father daughter duo to both win individual Emmys in the same year. Jones stars as William Hill in NBC’s This is Us, earning two outstanding guest actor Emmy awards for his work, along with a third Emmy nomination. He also stars alongside Julianne Moore in Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story as well as in Apple’s Truth Be Told opposite Octavia Spencer. Jones plays Spencer’s character’s father Poppy in the series, and will return to reprise his role in the upcoming second season. Jones also will be starring in Second Stage Theater’s upcoming Broadway production, Clyde’s alongside Uzo Aduba, Reza Salazar and Kara Young. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment.

British actor Jones has been in over 45 films from Snatch to Lock, Stock, & Two Smoking Barrels to Fox’s multibillion dollar X-Men franchise playing fan-favorite comic book antagonist The Juggernaut. Most recently, Jones produced the feature film The Big Ugly in which he stars opposite Ron Pearlman and Malcolm McDowell. He is repped by Buchwald, Elevate Entertainment and Meyer & Downs LLP.