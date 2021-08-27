Rolling Stones U.S. Fall Tour To Proceed As Planned Following Death Of Drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones will tour the U.S. this fall as planned, with drummer Steve Jordan taking over – as previously announced – for original band member Charlie Watts, who died Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Watts dropped out of the 13-date tour to recuperate from a recent, unspecified medical procedure. The band announced Wednesday that Watts, 80, had died, prompting considerable speculation on whether the Stones would continue with the tour plans.
A publicist for the Stones tour confirmed to Deadline that the tour will continue as planned. As of Friday morning, the Stones’ official website showed only a photo portrait of Watts, with no information about the tour.
The No Filter Tour launches Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri and concludes Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas:
Rolling Stones No Filter USA 2021 Tour
September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
October 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
October 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
November 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
November 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas
