Rolling Stones U.S. Fall Tour To Proceed As Planned Following Death Of Drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones will tour the U.S. this fall as planned, with drummer Steve Jordan taking over – as previously announced – for original band member Charlie Watts, who died Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Watts dropped out of the 13-date tour to recuperate from a recent, unspecified medical procedure. The band announced Wednesday that Watts, 80, had died, prompting considerable speculation on whether the Stones would continue with the tour plans.

A publicist for the Stones tour confirmed to Deadline that the tour will continue as planned. As of Friday morning, the Stones’ official website showed only a photo portrait of Watts, with no information about the tour.

The No Filter Tour launches Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri and concludes Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas:

Rolling Stones No Filter USA 2021 Tour

September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

October 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

November 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas