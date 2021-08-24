Skip to main content
Charlie Watts Dies: Rolling Stones Drummer Was 80
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, The Who & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.”

McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician.

“Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.”

Friend Elton John called Watts, “the ultimate drummer.” The sartorially-minded John also remembered Watts as, “The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

Legendary songwriter Nile Rodgers, who produced one of Mick Jagger’s albums, wrote simply. “Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music.”

The Who simply posted a photo of Watts with a quizzical look on his face to their official account.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr wrote, “God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family,” and followed with a second post with just a photo of himself and Watts chatting.


https://twitter.com/ringostarrmusic/status/1430216002432770050/photo/1

