Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, The Who & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.”

McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician.

“Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.”

Friend Elton John called Watts, “the ultimate drummer.” The sartorially-minded John also remembered Watts as, “The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

Legendary songwriter Nile Rodgers, who produced one of Mick Jagger’s albums, wrote simply. “Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music.”

The Who simply posted a photo of Watts with a quizzical look on his face to their official account.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr wrote, “God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family,” and followed with a second post with just a photo of himself and Watts chatting.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021



I knew him a bit I used to meet him on the train when I used to go to Devon years and years ago.he was a great drummer and a great guy a one off sorry Charlie #charliewatts @RollingStones 2/2 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Charlie’s drumming is powerful and unique. His approach is entirely his own and helped shape the sound of rock and roll. Blessings Charlie Watts. — Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) August 24, 2021

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7 — Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021

"Charlie Watts is one of the greatest drummers the damn world is ever gonna see." – Keith Richards 1941-2021. Rest in peace Charlie. pic.twitter.com/mZhzkY1Hb8 — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) August 24, 2021

Peace and love, Charlie Watts. 💔 pic.twitter.com/SSc7s3Qf9w — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) August 24, 2021

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

thank you Charlie Watts 💔 pic.twitter.com/bKW1CwVGxD — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts. Always steadfastly came over as a no-nonsense honest broker in a situation where the acclaim, wealth, pomposity and egotism could corrupt the sweetest of souls. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) August 24, 2021

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts on a donkey, in the middle of a highway, in "Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out." pic.twitter.com/gtjvB5smp8 — Janus Films (@janusfilms) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman. Condolences to his family and the band. #charliewatts #RollingStones — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 24, 2021