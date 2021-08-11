Roisin Gallagher & Ciaran Hinds Among Cast For BritBox Series ‘The Dry’ From ‘Normal People’ & ‘The Favourite’ Outfit Element

BritBox UK has commissioned comedy-drama series The Dry, produced by Normal People and The Favourite outfit Element Pictures in association with Screen Ireland and ITV Studios, and in partnership with RTÉ.

Playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris (The Good Karma Hospital) and director Paddy Breathnach (Viva) are behind the eight-part series set in Dublin, which began shooting on Monday, and will debuts exclusively on BritBox UK in 2022.

Starring are Roisin Gallagher (The Fall), Ciarán Hinds (Game Of Thrones), Pom Boyd (Vanity Fair), Siobhán Cullen (Origin), Moe Dunford (Vikings) and newcomer Adam Richardson.

In the series, when Shiv Sheridan (Gallagher) returns to Dublin after years of partying in London, she is sober and full of good intentions – but being back with her family makes staying on ‘the dry’ much harder than she expected. As Shiv tries to navigate this new phase of her life, so must her family and they all have issues they don’t want to face.

Emma Norton and Michael Dawson are exec-producing for Element alongside company founders Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe and writer Nancy Harris. ITV Studios is handling global distribution.

Element said: “In The Dry, Nancy Harris has created an irreverent, hilarious, and deeply moving story of addiction, recovery and fractured family relationships. We are thrilled to be working with Nancy, the inimitable Paddy Breathnach and our massively talented Irish cast and crew to bring the chaotic world of the Sheridan family to the BritBox audience.”