Tennis Great Roger Federer Withdraws From US Open, Future In Doubt

A third surgery on his right knee looms for tennis great Roger Federer, casting doubt on the 40-year-old’s ability to continue as one of the world’s top players.

Federer announced his US Open withdrawal today in a video post on Instagram. In the video, he said there is no assurance he can come back from this latest setback.

“I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form,’’ Federer said. “I am realistic. Don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age to do another surgery and try it. But I want to be healthy and I’ll go through the rehab process.”

That could take months, Federer admitted.

“As you can imagine it’s not been simple,’’ Federer said. “I’ve been doing a lot of checks with doctors on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further in the grass court season and Wimbledon. It’s not the way to go forward. Unfortunately for the medium to long-term to feel better, I will need surgery. I’ll be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months It will be difficult, but I know it’s the right thing to do. ‘’

Federer made it to the quarter finals at Wimbeldon, which many believed was planned to be his last pro event. Federer is tied with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles (20).