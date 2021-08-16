‘Roar’: Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart & Kara Hayward Join Apple TV+ Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin is reuniting with the creators of the Netflix wrestling comedy-drama series on their new series, Apple TV+’s Roar. In the anthology, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, Gilpin also joins her former GLOW co-star Alison Brie.

Gilpin is among four Roar new cast additions, along with Meera Syal (Yesterday), Fivel Stewart (Atypical) and Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom). In addition to Kidman and Brie, they join previously cast Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Roar is based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories. The series, produced by Endeavor Content, will feature eight, half-hour episodes, each told from a female point of view.

Gilpin will play Amelia, a woman so strikingly beautiful that her husband builds her a shelf to sit upon in their home.

Syal will play Anu, a woman stuck in a lackluster marriage who decides to shake up her life and return her husband to the very store she first purchased him from.

Stewart will play Jane, an angsty teenage girl who loves horses and doesn’t love much of anything else these days; she embarks on a revenge journey when her father is murdered.

Hayward will play Millie, the preacher’s daughter and Jane’s childhood friend — the last person you’d want to bring on a revenge journey with you.

Flahive and Mensch created the TV series and will showrun through their Apple overall deal. They exec produce alongside Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss and Jodi Matterson via Made Up Stories, Ahern via her company Greenlight Go and Theresa Park via her Per Capita Productions.

Gilpin is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Syal is repped by Artists Rights Group. Hayward is repped by Untitled Entertainment an ICM Partners. Stewart is managed by TSC Entertainment.