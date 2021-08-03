‘Riverdale’ Star Lochlyn Munro Among Cast For Canada-Switzerland Co-Pro ‘Invasions’

EXCLUSIVE: Grace Glowicki (Carmilla), Quelemia Sparrow (Tribal), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) and newcomers Alexandra Roberts and Cole Sparrow-Crawford will lead the cast of Canadian-Swiss co-pro Invasions.

Production is underway in Penticton, BC, on the psychological drama about a pregnant cannery worker who, after discovering what she believes to be an invasive insect in a peach, must convince her community that the danger it poses is very real.

The film is written and will be directed by Sophie Jarvis, whose short film The Worst Day Ever premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won Best Direction at the enRoute Film Festival. Jarvis was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for her work as production designer on Kathleen Hepburn’s Never Steady, Never Still.

The pic heralds from Experimental Forest Films, Ceroma Films and Reign Films in partnership with Cinédokké Films of Switzerland. Producers are Tyler Hagan (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open), Sara Blake, Magali Gillon-Krizaj, Michela Pini and Olga Lamontanara.

Watch on Deadline

DOP Jeremy Cox is shooting the film on 16mm in the Okanagan Valley. Financiers include Telefilm Canada, Crave, Swiss Federal Office of Culture, and RSI (Radiotelevisione Svizzera).