Riot Games Enlists Frank Zhu As Managing Director Of China Entertainment

Pearl Studio alum Frank Zhu has joined Riot Games as the League of Legends and Valorant publisher’s Managing Director of China Entertainment.

“I’m very excited to join the Riot Games family,” Zhu said. “I look forward to working with Riot Games China and global teams, and helping grow the best-in-class entertainment company in the 21st century.”

Riot Games’ Global President of Entertainment Shauna Spenley, to whom Zhu will report, announced the hiring on Tuesday.

In his role, Zhu will collaborate with Spenley and Vice President and head of Riot Games China to help define the overall strategy for Riot Entertainment in China. He will also help assemble a roster of talent for Riot to create content that resonates with both players and Chinese audiences. He will also work to build ties with Riot’s critical partners in China to develop and launch entertainment product.

Spenley said: “We are incredibly excited to have Frank join our growing team at Riot Games Entertainment in this key leadership position. With a proven track record supporting and building successful entertainment brands in China, expertise in film and animation, and an Oscar® nomination under his belt, Frank brings knowledge and insight that will be invaluable to Riot as we expand our entertainment presence to Chinese audiences and audiences around the world.”

Lin added: “We are all very much looking forward to Frank joining us. With his leadership, we will further connect the dots across Entertainment, Esports and Gaming in China which is one of our most important markets, and bring the best entertainment experience to our players.”

Before making his way to Riot, Zhu most recently served as the CEO of Pearl Studio since 2016, where he oversaw a large team across Shanghai, Los Angeles and New York. During his tenure at Pearl Studio, the the Company produced animated films including Kung Fu Panda 3 and Abomination. In 2020, Zhu served as executive producer for the Oscar nominated animated feature Over the Moon, a co-production with Netflix.

Before Pearl Studio, Zhu co-founded China’s leading children’s entertainment and media company, Taomee, where he produced more than 300 episodes of the animated TV series Mole’s World and Seer as the chief producer. He also served as one of the first professional leaders of The Walt Disney Company in China, where he helped establish Disney China’s toy licensing business in that market. Zhu graduated from Fudan University with a degree in marketing.