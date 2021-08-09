Ridley Scott To Receive Glory To The Filmmaker Prize At Venice Film Festival

Ridley Scott is set to receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival (September 1 – 11, 2021).

The prize, which was previously sponsored by Jaeger-LeCoultre, is “dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry.”

The award ceremony for filmmaking titan Scott will take place on Friday September 10th 2021 in the Sala Grande (Palazzo del Cinema) at 9.15 pm, before the screening of his new film, The Last Duel, with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck. The medieval action pic charts the feud between knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and his squire (Driver).

Welcoming this announcement, the Director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera stated: “His personal approach to genre films, which successfully reconciles the requirements of entertainment, the expectations of the general public and the demands of critics, is the most distinctive element of Ridley Scott’s filmmaking. Had he directed one film only, the English director – who made his debut in film at the age of 40 with The Duellist, before capturing the attention of the general public with the global box-office success Alien – would still have earned his rightful place in the Olympus of the great filmmakers of contemporary cinema thanks to Blade Runner, the most influential film in modern science fiction, which became a benchmark for decades to come.”

He continued: “Throughout his amazing and prolific career, which counts just short of thirty films completed with astonishing frequency, Scott has demonstrated his ability to navigate the most disparate genres with ease, injecting new lifeblood into each one of them. In Thelma & Louise he seemed to anticipate years ahead of time today’s debate on the status of women and their compulsion to assert themselves. In Gladiator he revived the sword-and-sandal genre, which had been abandoned after being thoroughly exploited in the late 1960s, whereas in Black Hawk Down he imposed a new, amazing standard in the participatory realism of war movies. In The Martian, finally, he successfully introduced tones of light comedy into a typically dystopic situation. His indisputable merits include the extraordinary visual talent and painterly taste he has demonstrated in the creation of sumptuous Baroque and graphically majestic images, accompanied by a rare and priceless talent for directing actors.”

The Gladiator, Alien and Blade Runner director is currently in post-production on House Of Gucci.