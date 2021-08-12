‘Rhodes To The Top’ Releases Teaser, Sets Premiere Date For New Season

The new season of Rhodes to the Top was unveiled tonight during TNT’s AEW: Dynamite, spotlighted with a short teaser and setting a premiere date of Wednesday, September 29, at 10 PM on TNT.

Rhodes to the Top goes inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire. The additional four, 30-minute episodes will take viewers behind-the-scenes inside and outside the ring, all surrounded by a colorful crew of wrestlers, family, and friends. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi now face the challenge of becoming parents.

The show, from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, is produced by Shed Media. The series is executive produced by Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management, and Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW.

Additionally, Sam Berns and Paul Storck serve as executive producers, with Berns as showrunner. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are repped by Hyperion, Activist Artists Management, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.