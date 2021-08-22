Skip to main content
Rev. Jesse Jackson & Wife Hospitalized After Contracting Covid-19 – Report

Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife Jacqueline Lavinia Brown
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after contracting Covid-19, according to multiple reports.

The famed civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, told CNN that he and his wife have been admitted to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

More information on their conditions has not yet been disclosed, though it’s said they’re both being closely monitored.

Jackson was vaccinated against Covid back in January; his wife’s vaccination status is unclear.

The Reverend was last hospitalized shortly after getting vaccinated, with “abdominal discomfort,” which led him to receive gallbladder surgery. He’s also contended with Parkinson’s disease since 2017.

