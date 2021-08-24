‘Return Of The Taliban’: Showtime Sets New Vice Special Report About Afghanistan Takeover

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning documentary series Vice will premiere Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, a one-hour Showtime special following the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Exclusive footage and interviews from the war-torn country and its surrounding areas from both before and after the takeover will be highlighted. The special will also take a deeper look at the militant group that seized control in 11 days following the U.S. military withdrawal.

Correspondents on the ground include Hind Hassan, Ben Soloman, Seb Walker, and Isobel Yeung.

The premiere of the Showtime Documentary Film Detainee 001 will follow at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It dives into the mysteries that led a young American man, who became known as the “American Taliban,” to the battlefield in Afghanistan fighting alongside the people who were supposed to be his enemy.

Season 2 of Vice will return with its remaining 7 half-hour episodes this fall.