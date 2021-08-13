‘Retreat’ Limited Series From Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij Ordered By FX With Marling Co-Starring

FX has greenlighted Retreat, a limited series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling will play a key role in the mystery series which follows Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth, as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat. The network is expected to confirm the pickup during its portion of the summer TCA virtual press tour.

In Retreat, which puts a new spin on the classic whodunit, Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series which the frequent collaborators will executive produce with Andrea Sperling (Transparent). FX Productions is the studio.

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”

Marling and Batmanglij have been writing partners for over a decade. They have written and produced a couple movies together, including The Sound Of My Voice and The East, which Batmanglij also directed and Marling starred in. She also headlined the duo’s Netflix series The OA, which ran for two seasons. Marling and Batmanglij are repped by CAA. Sperling is reped by UTA.