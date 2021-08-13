‘Resident Evil’ Reboot Star Kaya Scodelario Joins Amazon Dramedy ‘Don’t Make Me Go’

EXCLUSIVE: The Maze Runner and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City star Kaya Scodelario has joined Amazon Studios’ father-daughter adventure dramedy Don’t Make Me Go.

Scodelario joins John Cho, Mia Isaac and Jade Harlow. Hannah Marks directed the film from a script penned by Vera Herbert.

Currently in post-production, Don’t Make Me Go follows a single father who takes his teenage daughter on a road trip to find her estranged mother as he tries to teach her everything she might need to know for the rest of her life along the way.

Producers include De Line Pictures’ Donald De Line and Big Beach Films’ Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf.

Brit actress Scodelario next will be seen in the origin film Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, which Sony is releasing in November. Best known for the Maze Runner franchise, she got her break on cult UK series Skins. She most recently starred in Netflix’s series Spinning Out, Paramount’s horror film Crawl and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile alongside Zac Efron.

Scodelario is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.