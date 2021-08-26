‘Reptile’: Justin Timberlake Joins Benicio Del Toro In Film From Black Label Media As It Heads To Netflix

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Black Label Media’s Reptile, setting Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake (Palmer, The Social Network) to star opposite Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro (Sicario, Traffic), whose casting had already been announced.

The film picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions in his own life.

Prolific music video director Grant Singer is helming the pic in his feature directorial debut. He wrote the script with Benjamin Brewer (The Trust, Beneath Contempt).

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, Thad Luckinbill are producing for Black Label Media, with Black Label Media’s Seth Spector co-producing, and Benicio Del Toro and Rachel Smith exec producing.

Timberlake most recently played the title role in the Apple Original Film, Palmer. He’s also appeared on the film side in DreamWorks’ Trolls films, the Coen brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis, Clint Eastwood starrer Trouble with the Curve, Andrew Niccol’s action thriller In Time, Will Gluck’s Friends with Benefits, Jake Kasdan’s Bad Teacher, and David Fincher’s The Social Network, among many other titles.

Timberlake is repped by WME, LBI and Ziffren Brittenham. Singer is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham. Del Toro is repped by LBI, Range Media and Hansen Jacobson.