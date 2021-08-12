‘Reboot’: Calum Worthy Joins Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Calum Worthy has been cast as a lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan.

In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Worthy will play Zack. Fifteen years ago, Zack played the kid on the family sitcom Step Right Up. A self-described “hyphenate movie star/hip hop artist,” Zack covers his insecurities with a false bravado.

Reboot is created by Levitan, who co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom. It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Jeff Morton and Danielle Stokdyk, president of Levitan’s production company. 20th Television, where Levitan is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Worthy is bringing personal experience to the role as he started his career as a child actor at age 9 on the BBC miniseries I Was a Rat. He since has appeared in more than 75 films and TV shows, including a series-regular role on American sitcom Austin & Ally for four seasons.

This marks Worthy’s return to Hulu, where he co-starred in the limited series The Act. He recently wrapped production in Australia on the upcoming Netflix series Pieces of Her and the Netflix animated series Pacific Rim: The Black.

Outside of acting, Worthy is an activist for the environmental movement and is working as a youth ambassador for both Al Gore with the Climate Reality Project and for Bono’s ONE Organization. He is repped by UTA, Make Good Content and Myman Greenspan Fox.