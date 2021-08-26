UTA Signs Rebeca Huntt, Whose Docu Debut ‘Beba’ Set For TIFF World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed filmmaker Rebeca Huntt, whose debut feature documentary Beba will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month. UTA Independent Film Group will be rep the film as an acquisition title.

Directed, written and produced by Huntt, Beba explores historical, societal and generational afflictions, using as its fulcrum Huntt’s own coming-of-age story which chronicles growing up in New York City as the Afro-Latinx daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother. Her short films have played the festival circuit, including the Athena Film Festival, BlackStar, Union Docs, the Tide Film Festival and Art of Brooklyn Film Festival.

She participated in the 2019 IFP Documentary Lab (now known as the Gotham Documentary Feature Lab) and the 56th annual New York Film Festival’s Artist Academy. She was a UnionDocs Collaborative Fellow in 2018, and has worked as an archival producer for various documentaries produced by Hulu, Fader and PBS.

Huntt is lawyered by Victoria Cook.