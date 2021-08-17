‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’: “No Plans” For Season 6 Return In 2022

There are no plans for The Real Housewives of Dallas to return to Bravo in 2022, leaving the futures of Season 5 stars Dr. Tiffany Moon, Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott hanging in the balance.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that, nothing official has been decided,” Bravo told Deadline in a statement Tuesday.

It’s unknown why the reality series is being put on hold, though Season 5 proved to be controversial after an old video of Redmond was unearthed where she mocked Asian Americans. Moon, who was born outside Beijing, was one of the many AAPI actors who called Redmond out. Redmond later apologized.

Moon was also subjected to social media bullying from the family of co-star Westcott, accusing her of being racist. Bravo stood by Mood amid the melee.

Still, without a firm cancellation, RHOD could come back in the future similar to the Real Housewives of Miami. After three seasons, the shelved South Florida installment will come back for a fourth turn via NBC streamer Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Washington, D.C., which only ran for one season, is the only series to receive a cancellation.

Executive producer Andy Cohen has yet to speak out about the show’s hiatus publicly.