‘Rap Sh*t’: Issa Rae’s HBO Max Series Adds Four To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Augustin (Grey’s Anatomy, David Makes Man), Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer), Amandla Jahava (DMZ) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show, Dating & New York) have been tapped for recurring roles in Rap Sh*t, HBO Max’s half-hour comedy series from Insecure co-creator Rae and her Hoorae Productions.

Written by Rae and starring , Rap Sh*t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Cast also includes previously announced series regulars Devon Terrell and Jonica Booth.

Augustin plays Maurice, Shawna’s (Osman) friend and co-worker. He is very dapper, with great taste in clothes, but maybe not so much in women.

Chestnut portrays Fatima, law classmate and close friend of Shawna’s boyfriend, Cliff (Terrell).

Jahava is Jill, Shawna’s (Osman) friend from college. She currently works at Spotify In New York and is big on networking new young artists, but mostly focuses on those that get traction.

Young-White plays Francois Boom, Shawna’s (Osman) former schoolmate and producer. He now produces for an up-and-coming rapper who recently blew up, Reina Reign.

Rae executive produces with Montrel McKay via Hoorae, along with Syreenta Singleton, who also serves as showrunner, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Sadé Clacken Joseph will direct the pilot. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

Augustin is repped by Pantheon and CGEM Talent. Chestnut is repped by D2 Management and APA. Jahava is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and ICM. Young-White is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Lev Ginsburg.