‘Rap Sh*t’: Devonté Hynes Boards Issa Rae’s HBO Max Comedy Series As Composer

EXCLUSIVE: Devonté Hynes (Naomi Osaka, In Treatment) has signed on to compose the score for Issa Rae’s HBO Max comedy, Rap Sh*t.

The series written by Rae follows Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), two estranged high school friends from Miami, who reunite to form a rap group.

Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler also star.

Sadé Clacken Joseph (Ponyboi, Knight, Finding Phoebe) is directing the pilot for the half-hour series.

Issa Rae and Montrel McKay are exec producing for Hoorae, alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry, Deniese Davis, and Syreeta Singleton, who also serves as showrunner.

Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae.

Rae’s audio content company Raedio is handling music supervision for the series.

Hynes is a British producer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and vocalist, who most recently scored Netflix docuseries Naomi Osaka, HBO’s In Treatment reboot, Rebecca Hall’s Netflix drama Passing, Luca Guadagnino’s HBO/Sky Atlantic series, We Are Who We Are, and Gia Coppola’s IFC pic Mainstream, starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke.

He previously scored Melina Matsoukas’ Queen and Slim, an updated take on the Bonnie and Clyde mythology, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, Coppola’s acclaimed debut feature Palo Alto, and more.

Hynes is also known for the four critically acclaimed solo albums he’s released under the name Blood Orange, and for songwriting and producing collaborations with artists including Sky Ferreira, Solange Knowles, Caroline Polachek, Clams Casino, Florence and the Machine, Kindness, fka twigs, ASAP Rocky, Empress Of, P. Diddy, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Blondie, Carly Rae Jepsen and Mariah Carey.

In 2018, he was one of four artists invited to the Kennedy Center for a performance of Phillip Glass’ 20 Etudes, alongside the legendary composer.

Hynes is represented by WME, Jen Appel at The Oriel Company, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.