Ramón Rodríguez To Star In ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Pilot

Ramón Rodríguez (Gang Related) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Aubrey Plaza in Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. Both Rodríguez and Plaza also serve as producers on the pilot, written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Rodríguez’s Prieto is Olga’s (Plaza) older brother is a popular Congressman who wears his Puerto Rican pride like a badge of honor. He grew up playing a part: the cheerful, overachieving, involuntary patriarch of a broken home. He’s lonely and tired, but he wakes up every morning wholly prepared to be the fixer, continuing to present this facade to his constituents and his opponents alike.

Gomez-Rejon, who partnered with Gonzalez after reading her novel in manuscript form, executive produce the pilot. 20th Television is the studio.

Rodríguez recently wrapped filming the horror pic Lullaby from Annabelle director John R. Leonetti. Prior to that, he starred in Disney’s The One And Only Ivan alongside Bryan Cranston. In TV, he had recurring roles on Showtime’s The Affair and Netflix’s Iron Fist and The Defenders. Rodríguez is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and UTA.