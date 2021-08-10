Rachel Brosnahan Boards Quiver Distribution-Backed Walter Hill Western ‘Dead For A Dollar’

EXCLUSIVE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe award winner Rachel Brosnahan is joining Walter Hill’s upcoming western Dead for a Dollar which already stars Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

In addition, Quiver Distribution, we understand, was instrumental in arranging the film’s financing and packaged the project alongside Canadian-based production company CHAOS a Film Company. Quiver will release the movie in the U.S. and Myriad Pictures has acquired the international distribution rights which they began selling at the recent Cannes market. Deadline first told you about the project.

Dead for a Dollar follows a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into his sworn enemy, a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before (Dafoe), while on a mission to find and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico. Hill also wrote the movie. Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster, Kirk D’Amico and Jeremy Wall are producing. EPs are Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Christoph Waltz, Lawrence Mortorff, and Alex Habrich.

“We are thrilled to be working with Rachel and this best-in-class cast,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “As a rapidly growing company in an ever-changing industry, we are always eager to expand our horizons as we venture more into finance and production.”

Brosnahan recently starred in the Amazon movie I’m Your Woman. Her other feature credits include Beautiful Creatures, The Finest Hour, The Courier, Spies in Disguise, and Patriots Day. She has also starred on such series as House of Cards, Manhattan and The Black List. She is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.